Six killed after truck collides with bus in Karnataka, most victims charred to death: Police

At least six persons, including a child, were killed when a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus that caught fire under the impact in this district in the wee hours of Thursday, a senior police official said.

While the East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda had earlier said nine people were killed, citing preliminary investigation, later he and the district police chief said that five persons lost their lives.

Four women and a girl child travelling in the bus were killed while the driver of the truck, which also caught fire, died on the spot, police said.

''With this, the number of people killed in this accident is six,'' Superintendent of Police, Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, told reporters in Chitradurga.

Based on initial investigation, Gowda had said that three people were untraceable but Bandaru said only two were missing.

According to him, a couple from Sira who were missing have been identified and are safe.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths. Both the PM and the CM announced ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Siddaramaiah also said a proper probe would be conducted into the fatal accident.

The accident happened after the container truck jumped a road divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters.

The bus with 32 occupants, including 30 passengers was on its way from Bengaluru to Gokarna. The vehicle was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the bus at Golarthi in Hiriyur Taluk, he added.

According to Bandaru, 29 people had booked ticket in the bus. One did not turn up for journey. So there were 30 people comprising 28 passengers, bus driver and cleaner, when it left Bengaluru. On the way, two people boarded the bus.

The bus driver and cleaner escaped.

''As per the investigation so far, it (container lorry) directly hit the diesel tank (of the bus), leading to diesel tank leak and fire,'' Gowda said.

According to police sources, three friends were among the survivors. Two other passengers saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle.

''Of the 12 injured, nine have been shifted to Sira and three to Tumakuru.

One of the patients with critical burn injuries has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru,'' Gowda added.

Except for the one who has been shifted to Bengaluru, the rest of the injured are out of danger, the IGP said.

Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 42 school children that was behind the ill-fated bus just escaped the accident.

''The bus carrying schoolchildren hit the bus (involved in the accident) from behind, turned to the other side and veered off the road. Fortunately, no one sustained even a minor injury,'' Gowda said.

The children continued their journey in another bus, he said, adding that the school bus driver is an important eyewitness whose statement will be recorded.

Most passengers of the bus that was involved in the accident had booked their tickets online.

''We have got their phone numbers. We are trying to contact their families,'' he said.

The officer said a DNA test would be performed to identify the bodies.

Recalling the horror, driver of the bus Rafiq said the truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit his vehicle.

''It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed at 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out.'' A badly injured Rafiq told reporters in the hospital that he tried to control the bus on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

''My bus even grazed a vehicle moving next to us. I don't know what vehicle it was. But, couldn't (control).'' Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus who is also undergoing treatment with minor injuries, said he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact.

''The truck that was coming from the opposite direction directly rammed the diesel tank. I was in the front of the bus and was asleep when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the accident, I was thrown out, breaking the glass of the bus,'' he said.

Condoling the tragedy, PM Modi said on 'X': ''Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.'' He said an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Mourning the dead, Siddaramaiah announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured.

The accident was so severe that the bus and the truck were completely mangled in the impact. Fire spread all over the road as people struggled to douse the flame.

The charred remains of the bus were seen lying across the highway, with the roof caved in and metal frames twisted.

The vehicle was reduced to a metal skeleton, with burnt debris scattered across the road.

Burnt fragments, personal belongings and vehicle parts were seen scattered across the stretch of the road.

