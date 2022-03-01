Left Menu

Second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine likely to take place tomorrow: Reports

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:51 IST
Second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine likely to take place tomorrow: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 2, Ukreaine's Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources.

The newspaper also said that during the first round on Monday, the Russian delegation conveyed Moscow's demand to enshrine Ukraine's non-bloc status at the parliamentary level and hold a referendum.

Among other conditions reportedly voiced by Moscow was Kiev's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics within the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the denazification of Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

