Japan foreign ministry unveils details of sanctions package against Russia, Belarus

Tokyo [Japan], March 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese Foreign Ministry unveiled the details of the third sanctions package against Russia and Belarus in connection with the situation in Ukraine: personal sanctions were imposed against another 20 Russians and 12 Belarusian citizens, as well as against two more Russian and 12 Belarusian organizations. In addition, an export ban was introduced for the Belarusian Defense Ministry, including the Armed Forces, as well as law enforcement agencies and intelligence organizations.

The personal sanctions were in particular imposed on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, businessmen Boris Rotenberg and Alisher Usmanov and others. Japan also imposed a ban on the export of oil refining equipment to Russia, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. (ANI/Sputnik)

