Belize Prime Minister's visit to Taiwan to enhance mutual ties

Prime Minister John Briceno of Belize will visit Taiwan for five days starting Tuesday to enhance bilateral ties between Taiwan and Caribbean ally.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Prime Minister John Briceno of Belize will visit Taiwan for five days starting Tuesday to enhance bilateral ties between Taiwan and Caribbean ally. Belize is one of the 14 diplomatic allies Taiwan has around the world. The two countries have maintained official diplomatic ties since 1989, reported Focus Taiwan.

Briceno during the visit to Taiwan will be honoured by President Tsai Ing-wen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Monday. Tsai will welcome Briceno and his delegation with a military salute and then confer on the Prime Minister the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon for his role in enhancing ties between Taiwan and its Caribbean ally, the statement said.

The visit will be Briceno's first trip to Taiwan in 16 years and the first time he visits the country as prime minister, a post he took up in November 2020, it said. Briceno will also meet with Vice President Lai Ching-te, and the two will head together to Tainan, where Briceno will receive an honorary doctorate from Tainan-based Kun Shan University, reported Focus Taiwan.

Lai and Briceno last met in January when they were in Honduras for the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro. During his five-day trip, Briceno will also meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and participate in a Belize business opportunity forum and meet with Belizean students in Taiwan, according to MOFA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

