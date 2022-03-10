14, including two children, killed in Eastern Nepal bus mishap

At least 14 people including two children have died in a road mishap in Sankhuwasabha District of Eastern Nepal on Thursday. The bus, en-route to Damak from Madi of Sankhuwasabha, met with an accident at Sat Ghumti in Madi municipality-6 at around 7 am, the Police confirmed.

DSP Lal Dhwaj Subedi, the chief of District Police Office, Sankhuwasabha said the dead bodies of fourteen passengers have been retrieved and their identities have been ascertained. "The dead bodies of fourteen people have been retrieved. Five others have been injured," said DSP Subedi over the phone.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the accident might have taken place due to overspeeding. Chief District Officer Noor Hari Khatiwada informed that five of the injured were airlifted to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for treatment.

Around 19 to 21 people were travelling in the bus, according to a local. The injured are receiving treatment at Chainpur Hospital. The bus had fallen some 300 meters down the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)