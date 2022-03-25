Left Menu

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3739 against USD, on 2nd consecutive day

On the second Consecutive day, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 99 pips to 6.3739 against the US dollar on Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 07:38 IST
Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3739 against USD, on 2nd consecutive day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

On the second Consecutive day, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 99 pips to 6.3739 against the US dollar on Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Yesterday, it was weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News Agency reported. The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022