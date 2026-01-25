Thrilling Showdowns: Stars Shine on Australian Open Day Eight
Day eight of the Australian Open saw top players like Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz advance to the quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka and Iva Jovic also made it through, showcasing incredible performances. The intense matches kept fans at the edge of their seats as records were broken.
The Australian Open's eighth day was a spectacle of mastery and grit, with standout performances from top seeds. Last year's finalist, Alexander Zverev, swiftly defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, securing his quarter-final spot.
American tennis star Coco Gauff achieved a hard-fought victory over Czech player Karolina Muchova, with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, holding the world number one title, made history by reaching his 14th quarter-final before turning 23, surpassing legends Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.
In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her streak, defeating Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1). Iva Jovic's dominant performance against Yulia Putintseva established her as the youngest player since 1998 to reach the quarters without losing a set.
