Thrilling Showdowns: Stars Shine on Australian Open Day Eight

The Australian Open's eighth day was a spectacle of mastery and grit, with standout performances from top seeds. Last year's finalist, Alexander Zverev, swiftly defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, securing his quarter-final spot.

American tennis star Coco Gauff achieved a hard-fought victory over Czech player Karolina Muchova, with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, holding the world number one title, made history by reaching his 14th quarter-final before turning 23, surpassing legends Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her streak, defeating Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1). Iva Jovic's dominant performance against Yulia Putintseva established her as the youngest player since 1998 to reach the quarters without losing a set.