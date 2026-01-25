Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns: Stars Shine on Australian Open Day Eight

Day eight of the Australian Open saw top players like Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz advance to the quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka and Iva Jovic also made it through, showcasing incredible performances. The intense matches kept fans at the edge of their seats as records were broken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Open's eighth day was a spectacle of mastery and grit, with standout performances from top seeds. Last year's finalist, Alexander Zverev, swiftly defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, securing his quarter-final spot.

American tennis star Coco Gauff achieved a hard-fought victory over Czech player Karolina Muchova, with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, holding the world number one title, made history by reaching his 14th quarter-final before turning 23, surpassing legends Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her streak, defeating Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6(1). Iva Jovic's dominant performance against Yulia Putintseva established her as the youngest player since 1998 to reach the quarters without losing a set.

