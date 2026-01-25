Empowering the Vote: Murmu's Call for Informed Electorate

During a keynote at the 16th National Voters' Day in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu stressed the crucial exercise of voting rights free from allurements, biases, and misinformation. She urged citizens to strengthen the electoral system by voting wisely.

President Murmu commended women electors for participating in large numbers, showcasing their commitment to democracy. Her statements underscored the importance of aligning voting with constitutional responsibilities.

The event commemorates the foundation of the Election Commission, established on January 25, 1950, coinciding with the eve of India's Republic Day. This day, now celebrated as National Voters' Day, aims to foster informed and proactive participation among the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)