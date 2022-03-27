Left Menu

Biden speaks with Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

US President Joe Biden spoke with the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya aboard Air Force One on Saturday (Local Time) and underscored continued support for the Belarusian people in defending and advancing human rights.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2022 05:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 05:45 IST
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., spoke with democratic opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus from Air Force One. He thanked her for attending his speech in Warsaw tonight. The President underscored the continued support of the United States for the Belarusian people in defending and advancing human rights, including freedom of expression, and free and fair elections," a White House Press Release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

