Myanmar marks Armed Forces Day with military parade

Myanmar on Sunday marked the 77th Armed Forces Day with a military parade in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw. The Myanmar military seized power in February 2021 after accusing civilian leaders of rigging the general election. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest that led to over 1,600 casualties.

Delivered a public speech on Sunday, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing highlighted the Myanmar Armed Forces' commitment to independence, safeguarding three main national causes, and peace and development, Xinhua News Agency reported. Hlaing said the Myanmar Armed Forces would continue the negotiation process with the signatory organizations in the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement.

The armed forces' mechanized units and foot soldiers marched in the parade ground. Meanwhile, military aircrafts and helicopters flew above. On Friday, the UK Government had sanctioned two individuals and three companies responsible for supplying the Myanmar military regime with weapons and equipment.

The British Foreign Office said the country has also designated the new Head of Air Force who was recently appointed to the State Administration Council. The press statement said new sanctions, freezing assets and banning travel to the UK, will be brought against Dr Aung Moe Myint, Aung Hlaing Oo and General Htun Aung.

The United States had also imposed new sanctions on five individuals and five entities connected to Myanmar's military regime. "Today the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five individuals and five entities connected to Burma's military regime pursuant to Executive Order (E.O) 14014," the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Among the entities is the 66th Light Infantry Division (LID), the statement said. (ANI)

