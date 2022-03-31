Left Menu

China limits women representation across top echelons of political system

Women have limited representation and voice across the top echelons of China's political system, said US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in a report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:46 IST
China limits women representation across top echelons of political system
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Women have limited representation and voice across the top echelons of China's political system, said US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in a report. According to United Nations data from 2021, China's population comprises approximately 703.8 million females and 740.4 million males. Although they represent roughly 48.7 per cent of the population, women occupy less than 8 per cent of senior leadership positions.

The US review commission report said the absence of diversity is noteworthy given the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership's stated commitment to equal opportunity. The absence of women in Party leadership parallels low female representation within the group of Chinese nationals holding leadership positions in international organizations. Of the 31 Chinese nationals serving in top leadership positions in key international organizations, only 4 are women, according to the report.

Women make up almost half of China's 1.4 billion population. Of the approximately 92 million CCP members, there are about 28 million women or roughly 30 per cent of the CCP's total. Further, the report said women have limited representation and voice across the top echelons of China's political system. Historically, female representatives have rarely constituted more than 10 per cent of the roughly 300-member CCP Central Committee. Only six women have ever served in the 25-member Politburo, and three of those were wives of other top leaders.

According to the review commission, no woman has ever served on the Politburo Standing Committee or held any of the top three positions in China's political system: CCP General Secretary, Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and State President. Female representation in key government roles such as ministries and provincial governorships is also extremely low.

The percentage of People's Liberation Army (PLA) servicemembers who are female is not publicly available, but China Military Online, an official publication of the PLA, estimated in 2015 that approximately 5 per cent or less are women. Currently, no women hold senior command or political commissar positions. The highest rank a woman in the PLA has ever achieved is Lieutenant General, with one woman promoted to Lieutenant General in 1993 and a second in 2010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022