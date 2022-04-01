Left Menu

Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan calls on new head of Tajikistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh called on Jonon S Sherali, newly-appointed head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan on Friday.

ANI | Dushanbe | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:52 IST
Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan calls on new head of Tajikistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry
Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh with Jonon S Sherali, new head in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Tajikistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh called on Jonon S Sherali, newly-appointed head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Tajikistan said that Viraj Singh is "looking forward to working together to further augment the bilateral relations" between the two countries.

"Ambassador Mr. @VirajSinghIFS (Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh) called on Jonon S. Sherali, the new Head of the Department of Asia and the Pacific States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Looking forward to working together to further augment bilateral relations between India and Tajikistan.' @MEAIndia," the Embassy said in a Tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022