Have many plans for no-confidence motion, will give good news: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating the no-confidence motion brought against him by the opposition parties and said he has many plans. The cricketer-turned-politician, who made a TV address and took questions from viewers, said "a captain always has a plan".

He said people need not worry about the no-confidence vote against him and he will "emerge winner". "A captain always has a plan. And I have many plans. Inshallah (God-willing), I will give you good news tomorrow," he said.

Imran Khan alleged those who supported the opposition earlier are now scared of the public ire for "colluding with traitors". "I am receiving many phone calls since yesterday night. You will see the results tomorrow," he added.

The no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up by Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday. In his address, Imran Khan urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate "today as well as tomorrow" to show their support for his government.

"I urge the youth of Pakistan to agitate today as well as tomorrow, raise their voice against this conspiracy by external forces and against 'Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar' of present-day Pakistan," he said. He also referred to "threat letter" from a foreign power and linked the opposition's no-confidence vote with it.

"Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document, which says that if you remove Imran you will have good terms with America," Imran Khan said. Opposition parties have said that Imran Khan "has lost majority" with some of his allies deserting him and that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan attacked Shahbaz Sharif, saying he faces allegations of massive corruption. Imran Khan has been referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as "three-stooges".

In an address to the nation on Thursday, Imran Khan had raised a "foreign conspiracy" charge amid the opposition's growing confidence about the no-trust motion against his government pending in the National Assembly. Imran Khan had mentioned "United States" in this context and then immediately changed tack to say "foreign country".

"On March 8 or before that on March 7, the US sent us a...not the US but a foreign country sent us a message. The reason why I talking about this...for an independent country to receive such a message... this is against me and the country," he had said. The United States rejected Imran Khan's allegations regarding Washington's role in the alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from power.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion in Pakistan. (ANI)

