US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

The United States over the past week has increased imports of Russian oil by 43%, reaching 100,000 barrels per day, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 22:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
"The US forced Europeans to introduce anti-Russian sanctions, while not only continuing to import oil from Russia but increasing volume of [oil] deliveries for the past week by 43% up to 100,000 barrels per day! Besides, Washington allowed its companies to import mineral fertilizer from Russia, listing it as essential goods," Popov told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

