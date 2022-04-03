US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

Moscow [Russia], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States over the past week has increased imports of Russian oil by 43%, reaching 100,000 barrels per day, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said on Sunday.

"The US forced Europeans to introduce anti-Russian sanctions, while not only continuing to import oil from Russia but increasing volume of [oil] deliveries for the past week by 43% up to 100,000 barrels per day! Besides, Washington allowed its companies to import mineral fertilizer from Russia, listing it as essential goods," Popov told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. (ANI/Sputnik)

