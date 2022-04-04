PM Modi inquires health of his Israeli counterpart who tested positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inquired about the health of his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The development came during a conversation between the two leaders, wherein both also discussed recent global events and reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas.

"Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions," tweeted PM Modi. Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

Following this, the visit of the Israeli PM to India, which was scheduled from April 3 to 5, was postponed and will be rescheduled, Muhamed Heib, informed the spokesperson of the Israel Embassy in India. Israel had earlier announced Bennett's first India visit after assuming office as Prime Minister last year.

The visit was scheduled on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in an official statement.Meanwhile, Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections as omicron spreads there as in many other countries. Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations, according to the Washington Post. (ANI)

