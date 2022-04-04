Left Menu

Germany continues reducing energy imports from Russia

Work on reducing energy imports from Russia continues, there has been progress in recent weeks, it was possible to significantly reduce the volume of supplies, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Work on reducing energy imports from Russia continues, there has been progress in recent weeks, it was possible to significantly reduce the volume of supplies, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"We have been working towards independence from Russia in gas imports since I became a minister. We have been doing this in relation to coal, oil and gas. We have managed to significantly reduce imports in a few [last] weeks, and we will continue to do so," Habeck told reporters.

He added that reducing dependence on Russian raw material imports was a matter of "national security" for Germany. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

