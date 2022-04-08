China developing nexus to threaten, isolate vulnerable nations: Report

China is developing a nexus with Pakistan, Russia and other allies to threaten and isolate vulnerable nations aspiring for co-existence, equality, mutual respect and sovereignty, a media report has alleged. Noting China as one of the major beneficiaries of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the report said that the world has almost forgiven China's role in the spread of the Wuhan virus and the unrecoverable economic and human losses attached to it.

Fully focused on a possible capture of Kyiv by the Russian forces, the western media has forgotten China's onslaught on democratic institutions and annexation of Hong Kong; the genocide and environmental catastrophe in Xinjiang and Tibet; and China's near-future plans to capture Taiwan, the report said. At Beijing's advice, Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Moscow on the day war broke out, the report claimed.

Like the Syrians and Chechens, the Pakistani military would not want to be left behind in case Russia requires additional manpower from mercenaries. This way, Pakistan would try to float its fledgling economy and enable China to advance its vision of forming a counter military force to NATO with the potential inclusion of Syria, Afghanistan and Iran, the report further said. Pakistan is Beijing's satellite and its rulers have outsourced the country's foreign policy to the Chinese Communist Party, the report said, adding, China values Pakistan's strategic role in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East and intends to use it as an anchor to boost dividends in the Indian Oceanic Region.

China has built itself a role in Pakistani politics through the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has invested heavily in Pakistani politicians and military generals to promote interests at the cost of Pakistani taxpaying citizens. China's insistence to maintain secrecy over the terms of CPEC undermines the Pakistani constitution and weakens the sovereignty of democratic institutions over natural resource management, something that the Pakistani military happily welcomes, the report further said. However, this relationship is built on rocky grounds since the sole physical conduit between Pakistan and China passes through the UN-declared disputed territory of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The United Nations Security Council expects Pakistan to withdraw its military from GB and end the illegal siege, however, over decades, Islamabad has found it more profitable to let the communist party of China turn this territory into an extension of Xinjiang, the report said.

Like in Tibet or in Balochistan, China is exploiting natural resources in GB without the consent or benefit of the locals. GB is also vital as the cargo heading from the Middle East to eastern China would take seven times less time and resources to move through GB as compared to the month-long arduous journey through the Malacca Straits and the South China Sea, the report said. The model of top-down autocratic governance if replicated in countries dependent on Beijing for financial support will jeopardize constitutional supremacy and undermine the safety and free will of its inhabitants. A nexus that is being developed to undermine democratic setups, open borders and free trade is not just a threat to Gilgit and Xinjiang, but to the entire world, the report concluded. (ANI)

