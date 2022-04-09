Left Menu

Imran Khan calls National Assembly Speaker to his residence

Ahead of the no-trust vote in National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to the Prime Minister's House, Samaa TV reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:25 IST
Imran Khan calls National Assembly Speaker to his residence
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (L), National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser (R). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the no-trust vote in National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to the Prime Minister's House, Samaa TV reported. Amid the debate over the no-trust vote, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict setting aside the rejection of the no-trust motion, according to a report by ARY News.

The National Assembly session to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government is likely to continue till midnight, local media reported. The security has been further tightened outside Pakistan Parliament building ahead of the no-trust vote.

In the wake of prevailing political crisis, Imran Khan called a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at 9 pm in the evening. Pakistan's Supreme Court in a historic judgement on Thursday had called for the convening of the session of the National Assembly on Saturday after setting aside the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the no-confidence motion on "constitutional grounds".

Declaring the ruling of the Deputy Speaker "to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", the Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken, including the dissolution of the National Assembly, while also restoring Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the Federal Ministers to their respective positions as of April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022