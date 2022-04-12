Left Menu

UK PM to be fined over COVID lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during the country's COVID lockdown, British media reported on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:05 IST
UK PM to be fined over COVID lockdown parties
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], April 12 (ANI/Xinhua): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during the country's COVID lockdown, British media reported on Tuesday.

More than 50 related fines have been issued by the police over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence at Downing Street. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022