Sri Lankans protesting at Galle Face reject PM Rajapaksa's offer for talks

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a group of protestors at the Galle Face area, which they have renamed "Gota Go Gama", rejected the offer of talks extended by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while pressing for the resignation of the ruling dispensation. While rejecting the offer of talks, the protestors stuck to their two specific demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must resign and all Rajapaksa family members must leave the government, Daily Mirror reported.

PM Rajapaksa on Wednesday had offered to hold talks with the protesters. Sri Lanka Prime Minister's office earlier had confirmed that if the protesting youth are ready to meet him, the Prime Minister is ready to discuss the ongoing crisis situation in the country, Daily Mirror reported.

However, protestors wrote to PM Rajapaksa, saying they were not ready to meet him unless President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns and all Rajapaksa members leave the government. The letter which was released on social media platforms by some activists said they will continue the "GotaGoGama" protest until their main two demands are met, according to Daily Mirror.

The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people in the island nation, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

