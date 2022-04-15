Taliban refutes US report on human rights violation in Afghanistan

Taliban has refuted a recent report released by the US State Department which acknowledged a steep fall in the human rights progress in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of United States' troops last August. In a series of Twitter posts, Zabiullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan stated that human rights were violated when the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to Khama News Agency.

"Human rights violate when US occupiers killed 200 people in a day and were bombing their homes and raiding women and children. And on a dark night dragged the people into prison, and kept up to 15000 political prisoners" the Khama New Agency cited a tweet by Mujahid. In addition, Mujahid said none of such barbaric activities were happening now and that every Afghan citizen has been guaranteed human rights and pondering over these rights was meaningless.

Significant human rights issues occurred before and after the Taliban took over on August 15, 2021, the State Department said in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Tuesday. The human rights issues included credible reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces; forced disappearances by antigovernment personnel; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces, the report said.

It also includes reports of serious restrictions on free expression and media by the Taliban, including violence against journalists and censorship; severe restrictions on religious freedom; restrictions on the right to leave the country. Meanwhile, the Afghan minister Zabiullah Mujahid also denied a New York Times report over the killings of security members of the previous Afghan government by the Taliban.

Mujahid said there has been a general amnesty announced by the supreme leader Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada and that no one has been killed, the Afghan media outlet said. (ANI)

