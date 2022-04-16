Pakistan faces severe power crunch

Pakistan is recording an electricity shortfall of 6,000 megawatts (MW) against the production of 15,500MW with a demand of 21,500MW, owing to fuel scarcity and technical glitches, reported local media. As per sources in the Ministry of Energy, out of the total power generation capacity of 33,000MW, hydel power plants generated 1,000MW, private sector power plants produced 12,000MW while thermal power plants generated 2,500MW which led to a daily loss of about Rs10 billion.

Also, the closure of several power plants in Pakistan due to lack of fuel and other technical pitfalls has caused an electricity shortfall resulting in power outages lasting up to 10 hours every day. Few powerplants also received capacity payments post-shutdown as well, The Express Tribune reported. Some of the power plants which were closed include the Nandi Power Plant, with a capacity of generating 525MW, the Muzzafargarh Power Plant having the capacity of producing 840MW, and others alike.

The heads of the power plants launched complaints against Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) for not supplying them with enough funds to repair the power plants and purchase oil to which the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority ordered CPPA-G for the disbursement of funds to power plants with immediate efficacy. (ANI)

