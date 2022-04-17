Left Menu

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently expressed his alleged readiness to discuss the Crimean issue and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO with Russia, actually wants to buy time by turning to NATO for military assistance, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:55 IST
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance
Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently expressed his alleged readiness to discuss the Crimean issue and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO with Russia, actually wants to buy time by turning to NATO for military assistance, the Chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Sunday. Volodin recalled that Zelenskyy had said the same before the talks in Turkey when Russian forces had almost reached Kyiv. According to the Russian lawmaker, Moscow reduced its activity in the area, and withdrew its troops, after which a staged provocation in Bucha took place and Kyiv refused to honor its obligations .

"Today, the same scenario is being proposed. The reason [for it] is obvious. He [Zelenskyy] wants to gain time while simultaneously turning to NATO for military assistance," Volodin said on Telegram. Volodin noted that Ukrainian forces have already lost 23,367 people. In addition,1,464 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during the liberation of Mariupol on Saturday.

Volodin also stressed that Zelenskyy must withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and make a commitment not to join NATO if he really cares about Ukrainian citizens. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022