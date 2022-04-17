16-yr old son of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city council head kidnapped by Russians

As the Russia-Ukraine war advances towards completing the second month, in a recent development, the son of the Zaporizhzhia city council head in Ukraine is reportedly been kidnapped by Russian troops. City Council Head Oleh Buryak said that Russian troops kidnapped his 16-years-old son when he was trying to evacuate from occupied Melitopol on April 8, reported Ukraine's media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the world to be prepared for the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Zelenskyy, in an interview with CNN, said, "Not only me -- all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth."

"Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That's why. We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think," the media outlet quoted him as saying. This comes as the US officials have warned about the possibility of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine if backed into a corner.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." (ANI)

