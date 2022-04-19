Left Menu

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member council of ministers takes oath

Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included 31 Cabinet Ministers.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:02 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member council of ministers takes oath
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included 31 Cabinet Ministers. The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A total of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state took the oath, reported Dawn.

The swearing-in was postponed after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the ministers. Ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in a private TV show last night, revealed the names of some of the PML-N leaders who were set to take up ministries in the new Cabinet. The names of Talha Mahmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, and Tariq Bashir Cheema were approved as federal ministers, reported The Express Tribune.

In addition, the President approved the appointment of Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo as ministers of state. At the same time, the President approved the appointment of Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam, and Aun Chaudhry as advisors.

PM Shehbaz was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 11, following the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first PM to be removed through the democratic process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022