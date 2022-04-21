Left Menu

India delivers Covovax vaccines to Thailand under Quad Vaccine Partnership

Under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, India on Thursday presented about 200,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines to Thailand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:02 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, India on Thursday presented about 200,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines to Thailand. This second consignment of COVID vaccines was jointly handed over to the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul by Suchitra Durai, Indan Ambassador, Allan McKinnon, the Australian envoy, Nashida Kazuya, Japan's Ambassador and James Wayman, the Charge d'Affaires of US, according to an official statement.

The Quad grouping of countries -India, US, Australia and Japan- have provided almost four and a half million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Thailand. These countries have also provided aid in terms of funds, and last-mile delivery support ensuring that vaccines are translating into vaccinations. India also extended its support to Thailand to help the country fight the war against the pandemic by supplying medicines and oxygen concentrators, read the official statement.

Thailand expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Quad countries for the vaccines, while the latter has assured to lend all the possible support to Thailand to fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

