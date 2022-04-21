Left Menu

Three blasts rock Afghanistan: 4 killed, 18 injured

A blast occurred in Afghanistan's Sardawar area of Kunduz on Thursday, killing at least 4 people and 18 were injured, Qari Obaidullah Abedi, a spokesman for the Kunduz police command said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three separate blasts took place on Thursday, one in Kabul, one in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, and a third in Kunduz province. The first blast occurred in the Kabul's police district 5 (PD5) and two children were slightly wounded, TOLOnews reported citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

Three separate blasts took place on Thursday, one in Kabul, one in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, and a third in Kunduz province. The first blast occurred in the Kabul's police district 5 (PD5) and two children were slightly wounded, TOLOnews reported citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

The second blast hit the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province while the third blast took place in Kunduz city of Kunduz province. According to the initial figures presented by Ghousuddin Anwari, head of the Abu Ali Sina-e-Balkhi District Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, 5 people were killed and 65 have been injured in that blast.

The number of casualties is high in Mazar-e-Sharif, according to TOLOnews citing an eyewitness. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

