Left Menu

South African flood death toll revised down to 435

South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll has been revised down from 448 to 435, said Police Minister Bheki Cele while briefing the media about the flood on Thursday.

ANI | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:47 IST
South African flood death toll revised down to 435
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Pretoria [South Africa], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll has been revised down from 448 to 435, said Police Minister Bheki Cele while briefing the media about the flood on Thursday.

"There was a figure of 448 fatalities, which has now been revised down to 435. This is a result of autopsies performed on four bodies and it was determined that the deaths were murder-related as they were found with bullet wounds... Nine more people were determined to have died from natural causes, which were not related to the disaster. The final fatality figure stands at 435 as of this morning," said Cele.

He said they have deployed over 3,000 police officers and 900 KwaZulu-Natal province metro police to help with emergency relief, maintain law and order and prevent opportunistic crimes while the army is deploying 10,000 that include doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022