Pakistan logs 105 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 105 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to the National Institute of Health.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 105 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to the National Institute of Health. Notably, Pakistan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With the addition of new cases, the total COVID-19 cases reported in Pakistan so far mounted to 1,527,856, including 3,489 active cases. Of 19,462 tests conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.54 per cent was reported. This marks an increase from a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent recorded on Saturday.

As many as 1,493,998 people in Pakistan have recovered from the virus, while 186 patients are under critical care. With no death reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country remained unchanged at 30,369. (ANI)

