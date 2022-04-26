Left Menu

Four killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi, according to media reports on Tuesday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi, according to media reports on Tuesday. As per Geo TV, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in Karachi University.

Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations, the media outlet reported. As per police sources, there were seven to eight people in the van; however, the exact number of casualties has yet to be reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

