Beijing releases book on lives of 12 Chinese missile experts

On the occasion of the seventh China Aerospace Day, Beijing released a book titled "Missile Life", which sheds light on the lives of 12 Chinese missile weapon model directors and chief designers for the first time. The book "Missile Life" records the life stories of 12 experts and was released by the Second Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) at the Space Day on Sunday.

The commanders and designers have been responsible for China's first-generation surface-to-air missiles, HQ-1, HQ-2, JL-1, HQ-7 and HHQ-7, as well as China's third-generation air defense weapon system, Global Times reported. Many of them have made outstanding contributions to several areas of military science, especially missiles in various generations.

Qian Wenji, chief designer of China's first generation of surface-to-air missiles, served as chief designer of the "543" surface-to-air missile weapon system, HQ-1 and HQ-2, making important contributions to the development of China's communication electronic and missile technology, and computer application, the Chinese media outlet said. Chen Huaijin, the chief designer of HQ-2 surface-to-air missile, participated in the establishment of China's first radar force and made outstanding contributions in the field of aircraft guidance, automation and simulation.

Chen Guoxin, the chief designer of HHQ-7 surface-to-air missile and the new field weapon system, pioneered in the field of the shipborne ultra-low altitude missiles in the history of China's air defense development, it added. The Second Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation is country's largest research and development unit of air and space defence and is considered the cradle of China's missile industry, as per the Chinese media. (ANI)

