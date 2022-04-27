Left Menu

US special envoy discusses recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan with Swedish officials

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met Swedish officials Niclas Kvarnstron and discussed the recent attacks on civilians in the troubled country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:29 IST
US special envoy discusses recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan with Swedish officials
US special envoy meets Swedish officials (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met Swedish officials Niclas Kvarnstron and discussed the recent attacks on civilians in the troubled country. "Met Niclas Kvarnstrom, Andreas von Uexkull & their colleagues yesterday to discuss the humanitarian response, rights of all Afghans, recent attacks on civilians, & the economic situation in detail. Grateful for Sweden's partnership, expertise, & robust commitment to the Afghan people," West tweeted.

Recently, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had expressed concerns over the series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violation" in Afghanistan. "In one week alone, more than 50 girls and boys have lost their lives in a series of heinous grave rights violations in Afghanistan," Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director for Global Communication and Advocacy, was quoted by Tolo News as saying.

The UN agency also highlighted the delay in reopening of schools for girl students in Afghanistan saying, "It's been one month since Afghanistan's de facto authorities barred teenage girls from returning to school."The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had barred girls from attending school over grade six after issuing a decree last month. Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Education said that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022