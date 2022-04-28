Left Menu

Return of Kherson region under Ukraine's control ruled out

The return of the Kherson Region, liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, back under the control of Ukraine is excluded, deputy chairman of the region's military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 11:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv [Ukraine], April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The return of the Kherson Region, liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, back under the control of Ukraine is excluded, deputy chairman of the region's military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik. The Russian military, during the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations were formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio, as well as the restoration of trade ties with Crimea, began.

"The issue of returning the Kherson Region back to Nazi Ukraine is out of the question. This is impossible. The Kherson Region will develop economically. Kiev will no longer be able to impose on our land its ugly Nazi policy, aimed at destroying people and their identity," Stremousov said. He dismissed Ukrainian reports about possible referendums allegedly planned in the region as fake ones.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus. (ANI/Sputnik)

