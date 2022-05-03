Enthusiasm among Indian community is high in Copenhagen: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the European nations of Germany, Denmark and France, shared a video that showed the enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared the video on Twitter and said, "The enthusiasm among the Indian community in Copenhagen is high!"

PM Modi arrived in Copenhagen today to begin the second leg of his visit to the three European nations. After arriving in Copenhagen, he met his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen and discussed the war in Ukraine with the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Denmark.

"We share many values. We are two democratic nations, we both believe in a rule-based international system. In times such as these, we need to build an even stronger bridge between us. As close partners, we also discussed the war in Ukraine," said Frederiksen. Talking about the Bucha killings, she stressed an independent investigation. Hundreds of civilians were found dead on the streets in Bucha, beside their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine has accused Russia of the massacre in Bucha. However, Russia has denied the allegations and claimed that it is Ukrainian propaganda.

"We discussed the consequences of horrible crimes committed against civilians and the serious humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The reports on the killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stress the need for an independent investigation," said the Danish PM. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Earlier, they held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

He also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. PM Modi started his Denmark visit shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday. Before leaving Berlin, he shared a light moment with a child playing with hand signs, a hallmark of Modi's interactions with children. Earlier, he has been known to pull actor Akshay Kumar's son's ear. Not only this, he is fond of playing various musical instruments.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. (ANI)

