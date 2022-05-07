Left Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister congratulates his new Pakistani counterpart

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent appointment as country's foreign minister.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:54 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister congratulates his new Pakistani counterpart
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent appointment as country's foreign minister. In the message on April 29, Wang said China and Pakistan are unique all-weather strategic cooperative partners, according to Xinhua News Agency.

He added that the China-Pakistan friendship, under the careful nurturing of successive leaders of the two countries and with the full support of their people, has stood the test of the changing international landscape and always been rock-solid, showing ever-stronger resilience and vitality. On April 26, 33 lawmakers were inducted into Prime Minister's cabinet after they were sworn in by Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani in the absence of the president, who had earlier refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers.

Although the oath was taken by 33 lawmakers, a notification issued by the country's Cabinet Division carried the names of 26 federal ministers and two ministers of state, Dawn newspaper reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022