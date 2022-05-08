Left Menu

Sirajuddin Haqqani calls for end of disputes among local tribes in Afghanistan

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting head of Taliban's Interior Ministry, who is on the UN sanctions list as well as an FBI wanted terrorist has called for the resolution of disputes with a Pashtun tribe through negotiation.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting head of Taliban's Interior Ministry, who is on the UN sanctions list as well as an FBI wanted terrorist has called for the resolution of disputes with a Pashtun tribe through negotiation. Many tribal elders gathered to reconcile a prolonged and bitter quarrel between the Haqqani family and Sori Khail tribe after more than 60 years of hostility, Tolo News reported.

"We made an agreement today in which we will turn such hostilities into friendships. After that we will go to Logar, Kabul, Shinwari, and eastern areas and will solve such hostilities," he said. "Such steps will be taken in regard to the traditional taboos such as killing someone else instead of the killer," said Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of Taliban said. "We will try to seek forgiveness for the killers but if it doesn't happen, another person should not be killed instead of the killer. The old hostilities remain from the ancestors, it should not make trouble for the rest of the families."

Citing residents, Tolo News reported that several decades ago a member of the Sori Khail tribe was killed in a dispute with the family of Haqqani. At least six people were killed and eight others were injured in Afghanistan last week, Pajhwok Afghan News said on Sunday. (ANI)

