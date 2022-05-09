Australian Air Force discusses defence ties with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday in New Delhi.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday in New Delhi.
Indian Air Force in a Tweet said that both of them discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.
"Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today in New Delhi. Issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed," IAF said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and Belarus to hold joint air force drills
SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking to increase retirement age of Air Force Group Captains
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Bangalore Watch Company™ Celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1971 Indian Air Force Operations with a Limited Edition Watch Collection
Air Marshal inspects flying, ground training facilities at Air Force Station near Chennai