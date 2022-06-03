Biden urges US Congress to ban assault-style weapons, pass 'red flag' laws, other measures to curb gun violence

By Reena Bhardwaj US President Joe Biden urged US Congress to ban assault-style weapons and expand background checks to curb gun violence in the United States.

The president also called for "red flag" laws and a repeal of the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from legal liability if their weapons are used in violence. "For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden asked adding, "How many more innocent lives must be taken before we say, 'Enough'?"

The remarks come after the US, in just three weeks witnessed three deadly shootouts and 35 deaths. The most recent one that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulted in five people dead including the shooter at Saint Francis Hospital. "If we can't ban assault weapons then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," Biden said.

"There are too many other schools, too many other day places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America," he added Thursday evening. The president cited a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center, which found that guns were the leading cause of death among children.

"Guns are the number one killer of children in the United States of America," Biden noted and stressed the need to ban assault weapons or raise the age for purchasers. The president said such measures are not about "taking away anyone's guns" or "vilifying gun owners" but rather about protecting children and communities from gun violence.

"It's about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church without being shot and killed," Biden said. In addition to gun-related proposals, Biden also called on Congress to address the mental health crisis. "There is a serious mental health crisis in this country," Biden acknowledged.

Biden delivered the remarks from the White House's East Room after walking down Cross Hall, which was lined with white candles lit for victims of gun violence. He reflected on his recent trips to Uvalde and Buffalo during which he met with families of victims killed in both shootings. "At both places, we spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken, whose lives will never be the same," he said adding, "They had one message for all of us: Do something." (ANI)

