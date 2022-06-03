China rejects Xinjiang rights abuses accusations at UN

After the US and UK requested Beijing to allow unfettered access to the northwest Chinese province at the UN security council, China rejected the accusations of human rights abuses being levied against the country in the Xinjiang province. "I wish to point out that the representatives of the United States and Britain in their statements made unfounded accusations against China, which China firmly rejects," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council open debate on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law.

"As the saying goes, to hide a lie, 1,000 lies are needed," Xinhua quoted Dai as saying. "Allegations of 'genocide' or 'forced labor' in Xinjiang are lies of the century pure and simple." This comes after the US and other countries called for the International Labour Organization (ILO) to set up a mission to probe alleged labour abuses in Xinjiang.

Dai claimed that US and Britain are afraid that their "cooked-up lies" about Xinjiang "are seen through" by the international community. "However, no amount of lies spread by the United States and Britain can deny the factual reality of Xinjiang that it enjoys stability and prosperity, and its people are living and working in peace and happiness," Dai stressed.

On Thursday, the US and UK expressed deep concern about the continued reports of a widespread and systematic programme of forced labour in Xinjiang involving the Uyghur and other Turkic and Muslim minorities. New evidence continues to emerge to reveal the scale and severity of the human rights violations in the region, including from the Chinese Government's own documents.

"In order to effectively implement the recommendations found in the Committee of Experts report, we strongly call for the Chinese Government to accept a high-level tripartite mission in Xinjiang. We urge the Chinese Government to grant all necessary accommodations to enable the mission to carry out its duties in a meaningful and unfettered manner - just as we did prior to the recent visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," said Rita French, British Ambassador for Human Rights & Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Geneva. "In addition, we suggest that the Chinese Government avails itself, without delay, of all available technical assistance to ensure comprehensive compliance with Convention 111 in law and practice," she added.

French also requested that the Chinese Government provides detailed and complete information on the application of Convention 111 to the Committee of Experts before its next sitting in December 2022. "We call on the Chinese Government to officially ratify both Conventions, and any accompanying Protocols, by depositing the legal Instruments at the International Labour Office, and to take expeditious action to align its laws," she said. (ANI)

