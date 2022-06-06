Imran Khan's political rhetoric becoming increasingly irrelevant, says geopolitical analyst

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political rhetoric on conspiracy theories is increasingly becoming irrelevant and his narrative phony, said a geopolitical analyst. Writing for Pakistan's local media outlet The News International, Jan Achakzai, a political analyst, said that Imran Khan's narratives and his pressure tactics on Pakistan's establishment and on the government are of no use now.

According to him, Imran Khan's political bubble will burst and the country will move on. Imran Khan, who was ousted by a no-confidence motion, is looking to enter the country's politics once more and this is exactly why he is pushing for an early election. However, if Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf falls short of a victory in the election, it is clear that he will likely dub them rigged and demand fresh elections. Imran Khan is carrying out huge rallies and is pressurizing the government for free and fair elections. But as per the analyst, all of this is just a smokescreen to rehabilitate him in power by rigging the elections as he expects.

In the latest rhetoric, he targeted the Pakistani military saying that even when the army knew about the "conspiracy" by the US, they acted up and said that they are being neutral. The former PM is also out with propaganda on social media. His supporters went behind the computer screens and launched a campaign targeting the Army. Drawing a parallel, the analyst said other political leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Asif Ali Zardari might have criticized a few individuals in the institutions, but they never attacked the Army, the country, and its vital assets, be its nuclear program or foreign policy interests, as per the media portal.

Yet, another conspiracy theory that Imran Khan is playing out is by blaming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government for preparing to recognize Israel as an independent and sovereign state. Regardless of Imran Khan's rhetoric or speeches, one is curious to see what he is planning next. It is quite obvious he will not leave the fray easily as his predecessors did. (ANI)

