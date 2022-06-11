Heavy rainfall, floods affect over 1.1 million people in China's Jiangxi

More than 1.1 million people in China's Jiangxi province were affected by torrential rain and floods from May 28 to June 10, according to local media. The province initiated its level IV flood-control emergency response starting at 6 pm (Beijing time) on Saturday, said the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters as quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, China Monday had renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.It had also suggested cutting off dangerous outdoor power supplies in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems of cities, farmland and fishponds. The extreme weather has caused direct economic losses of 2.65 billion yuan (about 400 million US dollars) after destroying farmland and houses. A total of around 83,000 people were evacuated during the period.

The meteorological department predicts that Jiangxi will see a rainstorm moving from north to south from June 12 to 14, with heavy downpours in some areas. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

