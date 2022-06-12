MoS Meenakashi Lekhi interacts with Indian community in Bishkek during her Kyrgyzstan trip

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi met with the Indian community in Bishkek and encouraged them to continue efforts toward stronger ties between India and Kyrgyzstan. "Glad to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Bishkek. Encouraged them to continue efforts towards stronger India-Kyrgyz Republic ties," Meenakashi Lekhi said in a Tweet on Sunday.

Meenakashi Lekhi is on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan from June 9-14. Minister of State for External Affairs who is visiting Kyrgyzstan on Saturday held talks with Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev during which the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister congratulated MoS Lekhi on the "Eighth Anniversary of the fruitful work of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India, of which she is an active member".

"Took stock of the state and prospects of India- Kyrgyz Republic relations with Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev. We also had a useful exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance," she Tweeted on Saturday. The Minister also called Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov and reaffirmed India's commitment to be a reliable partner for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Called on the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E Mr. Akylbek Zhaparov. Conveyed to him the best wishes from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Reaffirmed India's commitment to be a reliable partner for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic," she said further. Lekhi also had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Azamat Zhamankulov. "Today's signing of the Cultural Exchange Program for 2022-2026 will further enrich India- Kyrgyz Republic cultural cooperation," she said yesterday.

Minister of State for External Affairs will be in Kazakhstan from June 12-14. (ANI)

