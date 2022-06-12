One Taliban member, 6 others including civilian injured in blast in Afghanistan

At least one Taliban member was killed and six others, including a civilian, sustained injuries in a blast explosion that rocked Afghanistan's Kunar. The blast took place in the city of Kunar's centre Assadabad on Sunday when a mine, which was planted in the vehicle of Taliban forces exploded, according to Tolo News citing local security officials.

"A blast today in Kunar's centre Assadabad killed an Islamic Emirate forces member & injured 6 others, including a civilian, said local security officials, adding that a mine was placed in a vehicle of the Islamic Emirate. Eyewitnesses said multiple civilians were harmed," TOLO News tweeted. The cases of blast in Afghanistan is not new. Earlier, on Saturday, several people were injured after a blast took place in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The blast took place at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul, Tolo News said in a Tweet. Citing a spokesman for the Kabul police, the Afghan media outlet said that many people had been killed while many were injured in the explosion. According to him, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device planted in a passenger car.

A similar case was reported on Thursday, where five Taliban members and one civilian were killed in an IED blast in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Reporterly, a local media outlet in Afghanistan said, "Five Taliban members and a civilian were killed and another member of this group was wounded in a roadside IED blast in Spin Boldak district of #Kandahar, local sources reported. According to sources, the blast took place at around 0800hrs on Thursday morning June 09."

Earlier, on June 6, a blast took place in Police District-4 of Kabulfrom with explosives carried on a bicycle, the Kabul security department said. Security forces have arrived in the area to investigate the matter, reported TOLO News.

Previously, on May 25, three explosions rocked the capital of Balkh province, leaving at least 9 people killed and 15 others injured. Meanwhile, on the same day, a blast at Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials. In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri said that the Taliban must ensure people's security and prevent atrocities.

The Taliban faced a severe security threat from the Khorasan branch of ISIS, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent attacks in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and several children." (ANI)

