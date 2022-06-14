Mangolian Parliament Speaker thanks Indian Govt for exposition of holy Buddha relics

Mangolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar thanked the Indian government for allowing the exposition of the holy relics for 11 days and giving the people of Mongolia the opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings. The Four Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha were taken from India by a delegation led by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and were displayed with ceremonial fanfare at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in Mongolia's Ullanbaatar.

"I want to pay the sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bringing Buddha relics to Mongolia. On behalf of the Parliament of Mongolia and on the behalf of the Buddhist community of Mongolia, I would like to thank the Government of India," the Speaker said. Moreover, singer Mohit Chauhan, cultural ambassador of Mongolia to India also praised the shared Buddhist tradition between India and Mongolia. "The relations between our two countries are beautiful. There is a lot of love and spirituality between us and because of the Buddhist traditions. I look forward to building closer relations between our countries through music."

On the occasion, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju; Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament; Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture Mongolia; Khamba Nomun Khan (Khamba Lama);17 Members of Parliament and incarnate lamas along with the delegation members from India were present at the colourful ceremony. Minister Rijiju said that during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the India-Mongolia relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership and a special focus was accorded to the shared heritage of Buddhism between our two countries.

The Union Minister said that this spiritual connect continues to bind the people of our two nations. He also remarked that the Mongolian Buddhist relics are also being displayed here in Gandan Monastery alongside Indian relics reinforcing this unique spiritual link between our two brotherly nations. Rijiju said, "Let us all join in prayer that hatred and violence should find no place in our thoughts. May peace, compassion and good sense prevail in the world, and may the teachings and philosophy of Buddha provide a healing touch to the sufferings of so many people across this world."

The Union Minister further said, "I am told that Mongolians were able to draw solace from the telecast of 55-episode Indian Buddha Serial that was dubbed in Mongolian language and it continues to inspire people on the path of Buddhism." (ANI)

