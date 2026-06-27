Sailing in Style: Orient Express's Billionaire Yacht Adventure

In a bid to reinstate the Orient Express brand as a symbol of luxury, French hotelier Accor and LVMH have unveiled a massive yacht designed to capture the interest of the world's wealthiest. The initiative, part of a joint venture, aims to appeal to billionaires emerging from the burgeoning AI industry.

Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin expressed optimism, noting that as individuals accumulate wealth, their quest shifts from acquiring goods to seeking experiences and recognition. Bohended by a rise in ultra-high net worth individuals, spending on lavish experiences is projected to grow significantly more than the personal luxury goods sector.

The new yacht is positioned to indulge its elite clientele at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival and Monaco's Grand Prix. Equipped with luxury LVMH brands, including Guerlain and Hennessy, the yacht not only symbolizes luxury travel but also adds a new dimension to status signaling among the affluent.