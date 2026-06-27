World Bank’s $1.1 Billion Lifeline for Bangladesh Amid Economic Shocks

The World Bank has stepped in with a $1.1 billion funding package aimed at stabilizing Bangladesh's economy, which is reeling from high fertiliser, fuel, and food costs linked to the Middle East conflict. This comprehensive emergency financing is aimed at securing food supplies and aiding vulnerable households and businesses.

Within the package, $300 million is dedicated to the Emergency Support for Food Security Project. This will facilitate the import of 600,000 metric tons of fertiliser critical for the nation's rice seasons, as Bangladesh imports more than 85% of its fertiliser needs, making it susceptible to global supply chain disruptions.

An additional $713 million from the package is set to support urgent expenditures, including cash transfers and livelihood support essential for households and small businesses. These funds will also back fuel and energy imports, vital for maintaining critical services like healthcare and food distribution, as Bangladesh navigates these economic challenges.