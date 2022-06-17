Left Menu

US approves Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for youngest children

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children down to 6 months of age.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:21 IST
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children down to 6 months of age. "For the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include use of the vaccine in individuals 6 months through 17 years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in adults 18 years of age and older," the FDA said in a statement.

"For the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the FDA amended the EUA to include use of the vaccine in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in individuals 5 years of age and older," the statement added. This decision was taken after the FDA's evaluation and analysis of the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data of these vaccines was rigorous and comprehensive, supporting the emergency use authorization (EUA).

The agency determined that the known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized for use for each vaccine. Prior to making the decision to authorize these vaccines for the respective pediatric populations, the FDA's independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee was consulted and voted in support of the authorizations.

Following authorization of vaccines, advisors to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later this week to discuss whether to recommend use of the shots in young kids. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky could sign off on a favorable recommendation as early as Saturday, the Hill newspaper reported. The Biden administration is aiming for vaccinations to start from June 21, the report added. (ANI)

