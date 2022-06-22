Tension grips Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district over targeted killings

Tension gripped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district after unidentified people killed a man and left another injured, making it the second incident of the targeted killing in a month in the district. The incident took place near Sadda town of Kurram tribal district on Tuesday, Dawn newspaper reported.

The victims were heading from Parachinar to Peshawar. Mobile phone service and internet were suspended in the district after the attack. This was the second incident of targeted killing in Kurram. Earlier on June 15, a car was attacked in Topaki village in the district's lower subdivision. The chairman of the local peace council, Momin Khan, along with two others was killed while another person was injured.

After killing of the chairman, a video went viral on social media in which sacrilegious remarks were made. Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding Major General Aqib Iqbal held meetings with elders in Parachinar on Monday and discussed the prevailing situation, Dawn reported.

Officials said that a meeting of local elders with GOC was cancelled after attack on the car near Sadda. Pakistan has been witnessing a tide of violence in recent months.

Moreover, Pakistani policemen deployed in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were fired upon by unidentified persons on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one cop and leaving three injured. The police sources said that they were on routine duty in the Lower Chitral area of the province when the incident happened, reported Xinhua.

"The cops tried to stop a vehicle at the check post for checking when the people on board fled by opening fire on them, leaving one policeman killed and the three others injured," the sources added. There were three people in the vehicle, out of which two have been identified during the investigation process and are being searched for while the third one remains unidentified, the sources said.

The injured policemen have been shifted to a nearby hospital and their condition is stable, said the sources. (ANI)

