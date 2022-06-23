Left Menu

Indian Air Force team arrives in Egypt to participate in Tactical Leadership Programme

A team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to participate in a bilateral 'Tactical Leadership Programme' with the Egyptian Air Force.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:23 IST
Indian Air Force team arrived in Egypt (Image Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
A team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to participate in a bilateral 'Tactical Leadership Programme' with the Egyptian Air Force. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force said that the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices.

"A team of #IAF Air Warriors landed in Egypt on 22 Jun 2022 to participate in a bilateral Tactical Leadership Programme with Egyptian Air Force. Participating with the Su-30 MkI aircraft, the aim of the exercise is to understand and assimilate the best practices," Indian Air Force tweeted. Earlier in November, last year, Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari went to Egypt for his five-day visit to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition (EDEX) in Cairo.

This event was scheduled from November 28 to December 2. "Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari CAS will be embarking on a 5-day visit to attend the Egypt Air Power Symposium & Defence Exposition (EDEX) scheduled from 28 Nov to 02 Dec. He will deliver a keynote address on "Strategic air intelligence in confronting new and non-organised threats," Indian Air Force tweeted.

The visit of the airforce chief is set to bolster ties between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

