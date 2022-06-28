Left Menu

New Zealand reports 8,028 community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 8,028 community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:24 IST
New Zealand reports 8,028 community cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 8,028 community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Among the new community infections, 2,584 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 94 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, 383 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,315,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022